‘Bharat ke Veer’ portal raises Rs 12.93 crore

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others during the launch of ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ anthem at an event in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Launching the anthem of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bharat ke Veer’ initiative, the actor announced on Saturday the portal has helped raise Rs 12.93 crore till now. The anthem has been penned, composed and sung by Kailash Kher, who has in the past been associated with government initiatives like Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Akshay shared the news on his Twitter account on Saturday. He posted: “No amount of gratitude is enough for our soldiers. We managed to raise Rs. 12.93 crore (till) today. Grateful to all the people who came and showed their support at the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ anthem launch. Special thank you to Rajnath Singh ji for this platform.”

The initiative, in the form of an online portal, was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Akshay on April 9 last year. It aims to facilitate online donations directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country in line of duty from January 1, 2016.