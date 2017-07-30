Bharat Ke Veer fund launched by MHA for paramilitary personnel receives Rs 10 crores donation

A total of Rs 10.18 crore has been donated to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ fund which was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in April, a home ministry official said. (Image Source: PTI)

A Home Ministry fund, which helps families of paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives fighting extremists, received more than Rs 10 crore in donations within three months of its launch, an official said. A total of Rs 10.18 crore has been donated to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ fund which was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in April, a home ministry official said. The home minister has also set up a committee, headed by Union home secretary, to frame guidelines on how to disburse the funds to the beneficiaries. General public can visit the app and the website ‘BharatKeVeer’ and make a contribution to support the families of the jawans who died in the line of duty.

The monetary contributions made on the website go straight into the bank account of martyred soldier’s family. The main objective of the portal (bharatkeveer.gov.in) is to enable the public to help the families of soldiers by donating money online directly to the individual braveheart’s account or to Bharat Ke Veer corpus. Braveheart’s from the following armed forces are among the major forces included in the portal for the contribution. They are: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).