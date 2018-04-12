Bharat Bandh violence: Bhim Sena leader surrenders, sent to judicial custody

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ankur sharma remanded Bavra today in judicial custody up to April 26. (Photo: IE)

Bhim Sena district chief Upkar Bavra, wanted in a case of violence during the April 2 country-wide bandh, has surrendered in a court here and has been sent to judicial custody. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ankur sharma remanded Bavra today in judicial custody up to April 26, said public prosecutor Yogesh Sagar. Meanwhile, another court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ritu Nagar has refused to grant bail to BSP district president Kamal Gautam who had been arrested for allegedly inciting the violence during the bandh.

Gautam was denied bail yesterday. Dalit groups had called for a Bharat Bandh across the country on April 2 in protest against a recent Supreme Court order which they claimed had diluted the SC/ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Protesters turned violent at several places which resulted in death of at least 11 people and destruction of property.