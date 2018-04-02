Bharat bandh: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government, says ‘Oppressing Dalits in DNA of RSS, BJP’

“It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society. Any one who challenges this thought is crushed with violence,” Gandhi tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked RSS and the BJP in the wake of Bharat bandh called by Dalit groups. Gandhi targeted the saffron organisations while saying he salutes “brothers and sisters” from the community who have hit the streets to demand protection of their rights from Narendra Modi government.

“It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society. Any one who challenges this thought is crushed with violence,” Gandhi tweeted. “Our Dalit brothers and sisters are today on the streets demanding protection of their rights from the Modi Government. We salute them,” he added.

The Congress chief’s comments came as several Dalit organisations called for a nation-wide shutdown against Supreme Court’s recent order on SC/ST Atrocities Act. The order has been dubbed by Dalit activists as diluting the provisions of the Act.

Gandhi and his Congress party have slammed the BJP and the Modi government for having alleged “anti-Dalit” mindset.

On March 20, the Supreme Court ruled that public servants should not be arrested without prior sanction. Also, it said private citizens too should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

Earlier today, the Centre moved a review petition against the Supreme Court order. Speaking to media, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has filed a review petition in the top court. “I wish to convey that today we’ve filed a petition on the judgement by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government,” Prasad told media.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh minister further appealed political parties and organisations to maintain silence and peace. “I appeal to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence,” Singh said.