‘Bhakt Kursi Kumar’, RJD coins this name for Nitish as Bihar CM predicts Narendra Modi win in 2019

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said no leader in the country is capable of beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 General Elections, rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed the CM. Commenting on a news based on Kumar’s statement at a press conference in Patna today, the RJD mocked the Bihar CM as ‘Bhakt Kursi Kumar’ from its official twitter handle. In the press conference, Kumar also attacked the opposition, who are apparently shocked by Kumar’s suddent decision to join hands with the BJP, saying, “I do not need any certificate from anybody on secularism’. Responding to this, the RJD tweeted, “What about a certificate on murder charges? Classic example of how people from weaker sections of the society are denied justice!”

It should be recalled that RJD chief Lalu Yadav has claimed that Kumar is an accused in a murder and arms case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. At a press conference today, the RJD says Kumar should step down. On July 26, soon after Nitish pulled out of the Grand Alliance, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said: “Nitish Kumar knew that he is accused of section 302, one of India’s CM is main accused in murder & arms case.”

Earlier on Monday, Janata Dal (United) leader and MP, Sharad Yadav said he didn’t approve of the alliance with the BJP. Yadav said the development was “unfortunate” and that the public’s mandate was violated.

Kumar had ended allaince with the BJP before the 2014 elections after the NDA nominated Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. Kumar had then said he didn’t wish to empower the communal forces. However, three years later, Kumar once again joined hands with BJP after breaking the Grand Alliance of JD(U), Congress and RJD and Congress in Bihar to form a new government in alliance with the saffron party.