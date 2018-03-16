Embarrassment for Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann resigns as AAP’s Punjab unit chief over CM’s apology

“I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab …but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab,” Mann wrote on Twitter.

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has resigned from his post of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit President. Mann’s resignation comes a day after it was reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has apologised to former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. “I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab …but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab,” Mann wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal’s apology has created a storm within AAP with the party’s Punjab unit leaders reportedly miffed with Kejriwal’s step and have termed it a ‘meek surrender’ and a letdown. Following Kejriwal’s apology, SAD leader Majithia withdrew a case he had filed against Kejriwal. A copy of the apology letter signed by Kejriwal made rounds on social media on Thursday.

In the letter, the Delhi chief minister said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded. “In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I’ve learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same,” Kejriwal said.

ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਗੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ..

एकता बाँटने में माहिर है ,

खुद की जड़ काटने में माहिर है ,

हम क्या उस शख़्स पर थूकें जो खुद,

थूक कर चाटने में माहिर है ! ???????? — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 15, 2018

“Arvind kejriwal’ apology to Bikram majithia in the defamation case on drugs is a let down to the people, especially the youth of punjab. We in punjab have not been taken into the loop. Our fight for punjab continues,” wrote AAP MLA from Kharar.

“Extremely disappointed in AAP’s new “strategy” of apologizing for corruption allegations to get rid of defamation cases. No honesty without courage. And you’re losing credibility this way. Should rather go to prison for the truth,” TV celebs Raghu Ram, who has campaigned for AAP, wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to media, Majithia said that he was grateful that truth had won. Saying that Kejriwal had realized his mistake and “tendered his apology”, Majithia added that he did not want to pursue the defamation case filed against him.

AAP had made drug abuse in the state as a major issue in the high-octane Punjab Assembly elections last year. Kejriwal, who was leading the AAP, had accused Majithia of being involved in narcotics trade.

