Bhagalpur clashes: Union minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat gets bail

A Bhagalpur court today granted conditional bail to Arijit Shashwat, son of Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and seven others in connection with a case relating to recent communal clashes here. Shashwat and eight others were named in a case related to the communal clashes in Bhagalpur on March 17. Acting District Judge Kumud Ranjan Singh granted regular bail to Arijit Shashwat and seven others, while one accused person could not get bail as he did not turn up in the court. While enlarging Shashwat on bail, the court put a condition that he would not participate in any kind of dharna, procession, protest and agitation for the next 30 days.

The court passed the order on a bail petition filed by Arijit Shashwat and others. Arijit Shashwat was arrested by Patna police from near the Hanuman temple in the intervening night of March 31-April-1 after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected on March 31. Following his arrest, Shashwat was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court had issued arrest warrant against him on March 24.

Shashwat has been named, besides eight others, in one of the two FIRs lodged at Nathnagar police station of Bhagalpur following the communal riot that broke out on March 17 after some people objected to playing of loud music during a procession led by him. It had been taken out without permission to celebrate the new year as per the Hindu calendar. Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.