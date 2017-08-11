Bhagalpur based Srijan NGO embezzled over Rs 500 cr in fund transfer scam: Report

Picture for representation only. (Photo: PTI)

The fund transfer scam of Bihar’s Bhagalpur based NGO is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day. The scam has crossed Rs 500 crore mark, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported on Friday. On August 10, the state government of Bihar alleged that a Bhagalpur based NGO, named Srijan Sahayog Mahila Vikas Samiti had siphoned off government money of over Rs 300 crore, the funds allocated for various government schemes. An official has revealed that the amount of fraudulent withdrawal of government funds has gone up to Rs 302.70 crore so far in an investigation that is being carried out by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU), according to PTI.

On August 9, a team headed by Inspector-General (IG) (EOU) Jitendra Singh Gangwar flew to Bhagalpur via a special aircraft after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue at a function that was organized to mark the ‘Earth Day’. Anjani Kumar Singh, the Chief Secretary was quoted saying that the amount that has been stolen by the NGO might get much bigger. He said, “The amount of government funds that have been embezzled by the NGO, has gone up to Rs 302.70 crore and this amount could escalate further.” Out of the total embezzled money of Rs 302. 70 crore, the state government had allocated Rs 270 crore for land acquisition, while Rs 17.70 crore was for urban development and Rs 15 crore belonged to the district nazarat.

Official sources while explaining the process with which the NGO were able to embezzle public funds said that once the state government released the funds to the district administration (say, for land acquisition), these funds were later transferred to the NGO bank account with the help of forged signature of the district magistrate in connivance with bank officials, according to PTI. The report added that the NGO, which invested the funds in real estate and other business, used to return the money to the government’s bank account as and when the money was needed in the district administration’s account. This made it very difficult to detect irregularities, the source said.