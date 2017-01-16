Beware of treacherous and cunning friend: Uddhav Thackeray warns Sena workers

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray warned party workers against a “treacherous and cunning friend”, a veiled reference to its ally BJP. (PTI)

Upping the ante ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, to be held on February 21, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned party workers against a “treacherous and cunning friend”, a veiled reference to its ally BJP.

Thackeray was addressing party workers from Ghatkopar and Shivaji Nagar at his official residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra. “We may have to contest elections against a treacherous and cunning friend this time. We have contested against Congress, NCP and even some traitors who left Shiv Sena. We have even fought against those having blood relations (reference to MNS),” Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena, which is the single largest party in BMC, has been targeted indirectly by ally BJP on several occasions. Leaders of both the parties have maintained that they are keen on fighting the BMC polls together, with BJP stressing that “transparency agenda” should be the core point for stitching an alliance.