‘Beware of the Dogs, They Might Blast’: Pets to be used as suicide bombers?

India’s fight against terrorism might take a new turn soon. According to the latest reports DNA, the intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists might use pets as suicide bombers for terrorist activities as we approach towards the Republic Day. Major intelligence agencies in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmadabad have been warned to keep a close eye on any such event.

Every year when India head towards the major events like Republic or Independence Day, there is a major headache regarding the security arrangements. However, this is the first incident where a report of animals being used in terrorist activities has broken out. Pets like cats, dogs, rabbits or even guinea pigs can be used for carrying out attacks on Republic Day without people suspecting them.

The dropping temperature of India in the winters might make the job easier for the organisations. A bomb can easily be planted below the warm clothing that covers these animals during winter. The fact that animals can easily climb on high footballs and enter areas where humans possibly can’t, can also be used by the terrorists to their advantage. These animals can be wrapped around explosive vests instead of clothes and sent into important places like airports or busy markets.

Once these animals are out there in the open, the bombs can be executed easily using a remote control. It may be the first case in India, but such practices have been carried in other parts of the world most prominently in Syria. The Islamic State used chickens as suicide bombers to fight against government forces in Syria.

The intelligence agencies have requested people to be more alert in public areas and keep an eye on these animals at railway stations and bus stops. Even in 2016, intelligence agencies warned that terrorist organisations may use children between the age of 12 and 15 years as suicide bombers to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Republic Day.