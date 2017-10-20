Beware of fake ads offering jobs at Intelligence Bureau, says agency

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) said it has come to know that some unscrupulous elements were fraudulently inviting applications for its various posts. (Reuters)

Candidates beware! Don’t fall prey to fake advertisements offering jobs in the Intelligence Bureau, the agency has warned after such cases came to the fore. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) said it has come to know that some unscrupulous elements were fraudulently inviting applications for its various posts. Such elements are also luring the aspirants appearing in various written examination conducted by the IB for providing assistance during the examination and are even issuing fake appointment letters to some of the candidates. “The prospective candidates or job aspirants are, therefore, cautioned not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements who are trying to dupe the unsuspecting aspirants or candidates for their personal gain,” the IB said in a public notice. The candidates were also advised to go through the detailed advertisement before applying and ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria, the IB said.