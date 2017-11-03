Beware! Delhi Traffic Police to deploy this hi-tech unit to launch crack down against violators

In a bid to keep strict vigil on the road and catch violators promptly, Delhi Traffic Police are all set to deploy its officers on hi-tech bikes. (AP)

Beware! Now performing stunts, driving in a zigzag motion or violating traffic laws will drop you into the net of the authorities. In a bid to keep strict vigil on the road and catch violators promptly, Delhi Traffic Police are all set to deploy its officers on hi-tech bikes. The traffic department will now use these new bikes for patrolling the roads that are prone to violations, as per the Times of India.

Around 550 Apache and Pulsar motorcycles have been issued to the traffic police. These bikes will be further modified to include LED strobe lights, warning hooters and a hands-free megaphone to issue early warning to the drivers, if they are violating laws. At busy intersections, each traffic circle will be allotted one bike for patrol duty, the report said.

Special commissioner (traffic) Dependra Pathak has said that the plan has been approved and the patrolling on the high tech bikes will begin soon. In the coming days, traffic police will be equipped even with a sidearm and cameras to record violations. A blinker will be fixed on their uniforms so that they are visible during foggy nights too.

The modernised two-wheeler will also have GPS system fitted in the two-wheelers. Traffic officers will also get high tech-helmets that will be fitted with headphones and hands-free devices connected to loud-hailers to direct traffic. Police officers said that this will help them to clear the traffic during the festivals.

They also added that this step will now make it easier for a cop to reach congested spots as earlier it was difficult to get there in a four-wheeler.