Beware! Delhi Metro infested with women pickpockets

Once again following the trend similar to the last few years, women comprises the majority of pickpockets apprehended by the CISF across the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region. According to official data from the tasked armed force, women constitutes over 91 per cent of the total number of pickpockets apprehended by the CISF, taking the exact numbers to 438 women pickpockets among the total of 479 arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the Delhi metro network.

The full-year data, updated till the middle of December, states that the security force undertook a little over 100 operations to check pick-pocketing in the rapid rail lifeline of Delhi and its adjoining areas, that carries an estimated 26 lakh commuters every day. The overwhelming number of women indulging in these crimes has shown a constant trend over the last few years and the Central Industrial Security Force, after apprehending these women, hands them over to the Delhi Police for legal action under law.

In one recent example of such arrests, the CISF had taken into custody a group of women who had been charged for allegedly robbing jewelry and valuable from a US-based Indian lady while she wad availing the Delhi metro with her husband.

“The figures state that women constitute over 91 per cent (of the total pickpockets) in pick-pocketing crimes in the Delhi Metro. It has been found that the modus operandi of these women is to either carry a child or travel in a group to con and pick a purse or other valuables of a traveler, be it a man or a woman,” a senior official said.

In order to check these crimes, the force regularly undertakes special operations and deploys women and men personnel in plain-clothes to keep an eye on trouble makers. Last year, 93 per cent of the total number of pickpockets apprehended by the CISF in the Delhi Metro were women. In 2014, over 300 women were intercepted for these crimes making them about 94 per cent of those held, while in 2013, of the total 466 pickpockets held across various stations of the Delhi Metro, 421 were women and the rest were men.

This year, during the same time period till mid-December, the force also found 106 missing children and handed them over to their guardians or the station controlling authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)