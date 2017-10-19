Best Diwali gift: 4 AIIMS patients get organs of a brain dead man

The man, who suffered serious head injuries after falling at his residence, was declared brain dead last Tuesday. (Representation image)

In what can be called the best Diwali gift for four patients at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a family of a 24-year-old person donated four of his organs required for life-support functions. As per The Indian Express, the man, who suffered serious head injuries after falling at his residence, was declared brain dead last Tuesday, AIIMS said. It also confirmed that the family of the deceased donated his liver, heart and kidneys, while his cornea has been stored in the eye bank. The liver has been donated to a 45-year-old man, while the heart to a 50-year-old man. One kidney is being transplanted at AIIMS, the other was donated to a patient in Safdarjung Hospital.

“ A 24- year-old male has gifted four life saving organs to four different persons on the eve of Diwali,. The deceased sustained head injuries in a fall. He was declared brain dead on Tuesday. His family has donated the liver, the heart and both kidneys. The cornea has been stored in the eye bank. The family was counselled and only after the wife agreed, we went ahead with the transplant. There was a little hesitation, but they later agreed. The wife has to be given the credit for the family’s final decision on donation,” said Dr Aarti Vij, Professor and faculty in-charge, ORBO, AIIMS told IE.

“The man got married two years ago and has a one-year-old child. After he was injured , the 24-year old was rushed to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri. He stayed there for a day before being shifted to AIIMS trauma centre on October 14,” AIIMS official added. “Since the wife was not present, it was imperative that we counselled her and took her consent. She came the next day. We told her about the need for organ transplant. After family was told that organs will be transplanted to patients suffering from end-stage terminal diseases and cannot stay alive on medicines for long, the wife gave her consent,” Dr Vij said.