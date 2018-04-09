BEST bus fare hike likely from April 12 – Five important things Mumbai residents must know

Bus rides for millions of Mumbaikars will get costlier from mid-week. (IE)

Bus rides for millions of Mumbaikars will get costlier from mid-week. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has decided to clear the proposal of bus fare hike put forward by BEST on April 11. If that happens, the revised bus fare will come into effect from April 12, according to Times Of India. Bus rides over 4 kilometres will cost more and so will AC buses. A proposal to raise the fare of daily pass has also been proposed and if cleared a minimum of Rs 20 will be added to the current fare. The fare hike will also likely affect monthly student pass and seasonal bus pass rates.

Here are the top developments regarding BEST bus fare hike:-

1. Fare hike for over 4 kilometres will range from Rs 1 to Rs 12 depending upon the distance travelled. No hike has been proposed for bus rides under 4 kilometres.

2. BEST AC buses will see a minimum fare hike of Rs 5. Will only be applicable in the newly launched AC hybrid electric buses in the Borivali, Thane, Mulund and Kharghar to Bandra- Kurla complex (BKC) routes. For circular routes within BKC, fare will also go up.

3. Student monthly pass will see raise by Rs 50 and there are proposals to raise the student seasonal passes for the new academic year.

4. Daily bus pass will see fare hike from Rs 70 to Rs 90, for bus passes within island and suburbs a minimum fare hike of Rs 10 will be applied.

5. BEST budget for 2018-2019 showed a deficit of Rs 880 crore which after reformation of rules will come down to Rs 337 crore.

To reduce losses, BEST has suggested scrapping of routes with less than 40 per cent occupancy rates, cutting down on allowances given to BMC staff and officials. BEST fares were previously revised in 2015.