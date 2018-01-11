Benjamin Netanyahu visit to India: Ahead of Israeli PM’s visit, Nariman House gets a makeover

Nariman House to get a makeover

Ahead of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s four-day visit to India, the iconic Chabad House (or Nariman House) is undergoing a makeover. As per a report by The Indian Express, the Israeli PM and his wife Sara, along with an entourage including 2008 terror attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg, his nanny Sandra Samuel and both maternal and paternal grandparents are expected to visit the Chabad House on January 18. Notably, the year 2018, also coincides with the tenth anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed six in Chabad House, including Moshe’s parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg.

Work on a museum initially planned to cover two floors of the building in honour of the late Rabbi and his wife is yet to begin. An announcement about the museum may be made during the PM’s visit, as per the report. The walls riddled with bullet holes have been preserved after the 26/11attack. In his visit to Israel in July 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Moshe, who converses mostly in Hebrew. Moshe had then expressed a wish to visit India.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will come to India on a six-day trip on Sunday. He will visit the country along with 130 businessmen for trade talks which will also cover defence sales. One of Netanyahu’s stops on the trip, the first by an Israeli premier since Ariel Sharon in 2003, will be in Mumbai where he will meet on January 18 with stars and executives of India’s mammoth film industry. In addition to the Bollywood event, he will be joining PM Modi, on January 17, on a visit to Gujarat while January 18 is expected to see Netanyahu hosting a business seminar then attending a memorial ceremony for Jewish victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Netanyahu and his wife will also visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal on January 16. As per the reports, the Jewish community members have requested the Israel ambassador and Consul General to schedule a community interaction with Netanyahu.