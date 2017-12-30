Benjamin Netanyahu, 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg to visit India in mid-January, PM Modi to visit Palestine in February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palestine has been scheduled in February as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting India in mid-January, a month before PM’s scheduled visit. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palestine has been scheduled in February as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting India in mid-January, a month before PM’s scheduled visit. Moshe Holtzberg, who left Chabad House in Mumbai after 2008 Mumbai attacks in which his parents were killed, also likely to visit the city in mid-January, nine years after he left India. Modi met Moshe in Jerusalem this year during his Israel visit when Moshe, now 11 years old, asked him to remember him forever and to love him always. Moshe also in an emotional way conveyed that he would love to live at Nariman Point. Following Moshe’s interest in visiting the country, Indian Embassy issued multiple-entry visas for 10 years so that Moshe, Israeli survivor of terrorist attacks in Mumbai, and his grandparents could visit the nation. According to Indian Express, Moshe’s visit to India would be one of the highlights of Netanyahu’s visit. Moshe’s parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg were killed along with six other in 2008 attack and lives with grandparents in Israel. Moshe visit a religious school and is still attached to Sandra, Indian nanny, who works in Jerusalem and joins them in the weekends.

Agra’s Taj Mahal, Ahmedabad, where Narendra Modi is likely to accompany, and Mumbai will be on the list of visits by Netanyahu with his wife besides Delhi. Netanyahu is likely to take forward the relationship between Modi and him from Modi’s July visit and is also likely to visit businessmen from Indian film industry as Israel is trying to get the Bollywood industry to shoot some of their film portions in Israel. On january 16, Netanyahu is likely to address the Raisina Dialogue, a conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation. India will attempt to hold talks on security and defence with Israel, while Ministry of External Affairs will try to line up Modi’s Israel visit with the visit to the United Arab Emirates in February.

Narendra Modi is likely to lead the World Government Summit to be hosted by UAE from February 11 to 13. Modi will visit Ramallah and his visit to Palestine will be standalone. The visit will take place in the backdrop of India’s vote at the UN against the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.