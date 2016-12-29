Bengaluru: Three government officials targetted in ACB raids

The ACB has escalated these searched post demonetisation as the government is keen to wipe out corruption and black money from the economy and transform it into a cashless or digital economy. (Representative Image: IE)

Tightening the noose over corrupt officials post demonetisation the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today searched the houses and offices of three senior government officers in Bengaluru. ACB Inspector General of Police MA Saleem tweeted that such raids are being conducted by the agency. The ACB has escalated these searched post demonetisation as the government is keen to wipe out corruption and black money from the economy and transform it into a cashless or digital economy.

The houses and offices of three senior Government officials at Bengaluru are being raided by ACB today. — M A Saleem IPS (@masaleemips) December 29, 2016

In the recent past, ACB had also conducted raids at houses and offices of various government official across the country and this is recent in the series. On December 22, the residents and offices of at least seven government officials were searched by ACB in Bengaluru and valuables like gold, silver artefacts, cash, vehicles, even US dollars were seized during the raids. The agency had conducted simultaneous raids in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bellary, Chamarajanagara and Dakshin Kannada districts on the day.

In a similar action, the Andhra Pradesh IT department has conducted raids in premises of Additional Excise Commissioner Lakshman Bhaskar on December 18, in which property documents related to two flats, nine house sites, 4.5 acres of agriculture land along with Rs 7 lakh cash, 370 grams gold were recovered.

In the spate of searches many other corrupt officials, leaders, businessmen and influential people have been exposed. For instance, a probe has been launched in the case of Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati’s brother after the alleged Rs 104 crore deposit in his account was found. The issue has also triggered a political chaos across the nation as Mayawati is among the fierce opponents of government’s demonetisation.

Agencies are working to curb corruption, and most significantly, they are getting support from common people who are providing information pertaining to unaccounted money.