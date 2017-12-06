Bengaluru techie threatens to immolate over Rs 2.5 lakh refund; accidentally burns himself to death

Ritesh Kumar with his wife. (Source: Facebook)

A 35 year old Bengaluru techie who was seeking Rs 2.5 lakh refund from a tutorial institute, accidentally ended up burning himself to death. Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar in Kaggadaspura had sent his two children – aged seven and three to a tutorial that promised to get the kids admitted to a reputed city school. This institute had allegedly charged Ritesh Rs 2.5 lakh – Rs 1.25 lakh for each child. Kumar chose Aditya Tutorials as his sister had studied at the same institute. However, the institute was unable to get his children admitted to the school, following which he had asked for a full refund of the 2.5 lakh that he had paid.

Believing that the tutorial owner Aditya Bajaj (35) would return the money out of fear, Kumar had threatened to immolate himself. As it turned out, he actually set himself ablaze by mistake, dying in the process. The incident took place last week on Thursday but Ritesh succumbed as he had suffered 80 per cent burns to his body the next day, leaving behind a grieving and angry wife Parul Mahensaria and two little children for whom he had sought admission to the reputed school.

Ritesh Kumar was a native of Patna, Bihar and was working for a private firm. He resided in HAL with his family. The police later confirmed that Kumar had paid a sum of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh to Aditya Tutorials, an academic tutorial institute to get his seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter admitted to the high-end school in Indiranagar.

In the complaint filed by Ritesh’s wife, Parul Mahensaria, she stated that Bajaj had returned only Rs 1.25 lakh repeatedly asked for more time to return the balance. She told the police that from the past 7-8 days, Bajaj had changed his stance, and had allegedly told Kumar, “I will not return your money even if you die.”

“We’ve registered a case of abetment to suicide and cheating against Bajaj. I’ve asked JP Nagar police to find out if Aditya has cheated other parents too,” deputy commissioner of police (south) SD Sharanappa was quoted as saying by Times of India.