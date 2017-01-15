Bengaluru Shocker: Woman commits suicide after lover was shot dead by her husband

In a shocking news coming from Hessaraghatta region in Bengaluru, an alleged love affair between two married lovers ended in a dramatic murder and suicide. (PTI)

In a shocking news coming from Hessaraghatta region in Bengaluru, an alleged love affair between two married lovers ended in a dramatic murder and suicide on Friday afternoon. A 34-year-old lawyer named Amith Keshavamurthy was shot dead by his lover’s husband and father-in-law.

He was rushed to the nearby Sapthagiri hospital by his lover 29-year-old Shruthi Gowda, who was present with him in the car. A bleeding Amith was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The lover – Shruthi, later committed suicide by hanging herself from a lodge room located near the hospital. She quietly left the hospital without letting any one know about it.

The accused Rajesh (Shruthi’s husband) and Gopalakrishna (father-in-law) have been arrested.

Amith Keshavamurthy is a resident of MEI Layout in Hessaraghatta. He was involved in an extramarital affair with Shruthi, who was a Panchayat Development Officer from Gollahalli area in Nelamangala.

According to the police sources, the shooting incident took place around 3:30 PM when Amith and Shruthi were together in her car near Acharya College when the culprit father-son duo of Gopalakrishna and Rajesh reached near them and opened three rounds of fire on Amith and eloped. It was reported that one bullet pierced through Amith’s chest.