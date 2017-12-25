Bengaluru shocker! Techie from Patna went to sell car to OLX buyer on December 18, missing since then

Ajitabh Kumar was last seen on December 18.

Bangalore Techie Missing: It was the fateful evening of December 18 when 29-year-old Ajitabh Kumar was last seen by his cook at his Bangalore flat. Ajitabh Kumar works as a software engineer in the city with British Telecom and he has been missing since that day. Ajitabh wanted to sell his car to a buyer he found on the popular website OLX. According to his friends, Ajitabh, who hails from Patna, was supposed to meet a prospective car buyer with whom he had got in touch on OLX. While he left home at around 6:30 pm, probably to meet the interested buyer, but never returned.

While speaking to FE Online, Ajitabh’s brother Prince said Whitefield police have taken up the case but the techie is yet to be found.

When Kumar did not return to the house after his meeting with the OLX buyer till Tuesday, his friends filed an FIR about the same with the police on Tuesday night. Ajitabh had left his place at 6.30 in the evening, and he was seen by his cook at the time. His WhatsApp was active till 7.10 pm and his phone’s last communication was recorded at 7.22 pm on December 18. Ajitabh’s roommate told police that the former had listed his Maruti CIAZ car on OLX on Monday and had received a call from an unknown person who wanted to meet him to talk about the car. He never returned and has been untraceable since. His car too hasn’t been found. His phone’s last traced location lead to Gunjur near Whitefield.

Ajitabh wanted to sell his car because he was selected for an executive MBA course in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He needed to pay around Rs 5 lakh by December 20 in order to confirm his seat with the institute. In order to fund his education, Ajitabh had put his car up for sale. He owned a Maruti Ciaz car and listed on the website OLX where he had quoted Rs 11.8 lakh a few weeks ago.

Ajitabh hails from Patna and he had moved to Bengaluru in 2010 and since then had been staying with his friends in Whitefield. When questioned about the OLX Advertisement, his brother Prince said the ad has been put down. And the information about the interested buyer cannot be unearthed. Even the car hasn’t been found either. The police are trying to analyse the CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas.