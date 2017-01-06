Bengaluru re-run in Bhubaneswar: Girls misbehaved with, thrashed

According to police, around four to five youths passed lewd comments and abused three girls near Magnet Square on the Patia-Nandankanan Road in Bhubaneswar.

Less than a week after the mass molestation incident in Bengaluru, three girls were abused and thrashed for opposing eve-teasing in the state capital on Friday. The Commissionerate Police registered a case after receiving a complaint from the victims and began an investigation to trace the culprits.

According to police, around four to five youths passed lewd comments and abused three girls near Magnet Square on the Patia-Nandankanan Road in Bhubaneswar. When a girl objected, another group of boys believed to be the friends of the eve-teasers, allegedly thrashed one of the girls and their male friend, said police.

“Some boys passed lewd comments and when we resisted another group of boys came and started attacking us and my friend. While one of my friends was recording the incident on the mobile phone, they tried to damage it,” said one of the girls. Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyabrat Bhoi said they are trying to identify the culprits involved in the crime.