Bengaluru rains: Choked drains bring life to grinding halt in IT hub; video will make you flinch

After the Mumbai deluge, the inadequacy of the civic infrastructure in top Indian cities was displayed again on Saturday. This inability of the drainage system was put on display not in Mumbai or Chennai, but in Bengaluru. Heavy rains near the Bommanahalli area of India’s IT city caused havoc on the roads of Bengaluru, which is already notorious for its traffic woes. Saturday’s rains did not help the situation. The heavy downpour in the early hours of Saturday led to flooding in many parts of the city. Roads had become inundated and water entered many houses in low lying areas of the city, such as Koramangala, Anugraha Layout and HSR layout. The embankment of the Begur lake in the city was destroyed, which led to flooding in areas which lay downstream. G Padmavati, the Mayor of Bengaluru, toured the areas affected by the floods. Many residents claimed that the slow rate of remodelling of stormwater drains by the municipal corporation is the reason behind the flooding, PTI reported.

The Government of Karnataka had released Rs 800 crore for the remodelling of the stormwater drains in the city. The remodelling work was supposed to be concluded in two years but is far from completion. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) had said that Bengaluru received close to 35 mm of rainfall in 12 hours on Saturday and said that the city will experience more rain till Monday.

The heavy rains witnessed by the city are caused by a North-South trough (an elongated region of relatively low atmospheric pressure) and a cyclonic circulation above the Gulf of Munnar which has led to a lot of rain in Southern Karnataka, according to PTI.