Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood transferred, replaced by T Suneel Kumar

Commissioner of Bengaluru Police Praveen Sood has been transferred, according to ANI. He will be replaced by IPS T Suneel Kumar. Sood, who had taken the charge on January 1 earlier this year, has been posted as the ADGP Communications, Logistics and Modernisation.

Sood has supported the cause of Kannada language and believes it is the right of every Kannadiga to safeguard the language. According to The Hindu, Sood on July 22 said that even though pro-Kannada activists had his support, the protest should be peaceful and within the framework of the law. He said, “I support the Kannada language. Karnataka is my karmabhoomi though not my janmabhoomi. I fully support the cause, but the protest should be within the legal framework.”

Earlier, this month, Pro-Kannada activists staged protests at some metro stations in Bengaluru and defaced signages in Hindi by blackening them, as they continued their protest against the alleged imposition of the language. Protests were reported at Peenya, Rajajinagara, Yeshwanthpur, Jayanagara, Mysuru Road and Chickpete metro stations and Hindi wordings were blackened on the signages, officials had told PTI. They added, following the protest, security near most of the metro stations in the city was tightened by deploying additional forces.

Activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit, shouted “don’t want Hindi” slogans and also against metro officials. As the activists tried to block the entrance of metro stations by staging the protest, police removed them and at a couple of stations protesters were detained, police said. Signages in Hindi on at least two metro stations in the city were covered earlier this month, following protests by pro-Kannada activists and on social media against “imposition” of the language.