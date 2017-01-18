Bengaluru: North-eastern girls brutally beaten up by landlord

North Eastern girls in Bengaluru brutally beaten up by their landlord.

Bengaluru: The news about girls being assaulted in the city of Bengaluru have been making news for some days now. In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, two north-eastern girls were brutally beaten up by their landlord. The incident took place in the last week of December 2016 and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video-

According to reports, the incident took place because of some arguments over parking space and a case has also been filed by the Bengaluru police against the landlord.