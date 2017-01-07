Bengaluru Molestation: Such incident is ‘blot’ on society, says Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi

In the wake of the horror of Bengaluru mass-molestation, where it has been reported that women who came out to celebrate New Year were groped and molested by miscreants, Dr. Abhishek Singhvi, Member of Parliament, took to Twitter and expressed his concern over the issue. (PTI)

In the wake of the horror of Bengaluru mass-molestation, where it has been reported that women who came out to celebrate New Year were groped and molested by miscreants, Dr. Abhishek Singhvi, Member of Parliament, took to Twitter and expressed his concern over the issue. He tweeted saying that such an incident of molestation is a “blot” on the society and urgent steps are needed to curb such a menace. The Congress leader also pointed out that such incidents should be an eye opener for the authorities.

#BangaloreMolestationCase a blot on r society; urgent steps needed 2curb such a menace. This should be an eye opener for our authorities. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the state government and police have been criticised for not being able to maintain law and order despite 1500 personnel being deployed in the city on the day. More reports of such crimes are now coming to the surface – for instance, a woman was allegedly molested on New Year’s day as four persons assaulted in the eastern Kammanahalli area.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statement raised a massive outrage in the country, as he said that in events like the such this happen. Though the minister had later said that he had been quoted out of context. Other leaders such as SP’s Abu Azmi also created a buzz by saying that such things happen when women wear western clothes and go out at night without male members of their families. Also, on Friday, Praveen Sood, the new Chief of Police, Bengaluru said that the MG Road mass molestation did not happen, while speaking about the heinous acts of perversion that occurred on New year’s eve.

Celebrities spanning every realm of life have shared their concern about the Bengaluru mass-molestation, emphasizing on the need for leaders to come up with solutions that ensure the safety of women instead of issuing controversial statements to blame the victims.