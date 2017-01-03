Bengaluru molestation shame: Rajnath Singh says ‘protecting modesty of women’ Karnataka government’s responsibility

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Protecting modesty of women is duty of state government.” (Reuters)

Bengaluru molestation shame: Speaking almost a day after the Bengaluru molestations and groping of women incidents on New Year’s eve, Home Minister Rajnath Singh put the onus of women’s safety on Karnataka government, which is run by the Congress party under chief minister Siddaramaiah. Home Minister said, “Protecting modesty of women is duty of state government.” The cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru, also India’s IT capital, was shamed when hooligans virtually took over the most prominent streets in the city where restaurants and hotels had stayed open till past midnight and then started molesting and groping women who came out with impunity. The distraught women were virtually held captive as the mobs went berserk. No one came to their rescue despite the fact that the state government had deployed almost 1500 policemen in the area apprehending incidents of violence. However, with cops standing mute witness to the sexual abuse, the crowds behaved in an even more boorish manner. Even as women rushed towards cops and tried to seek safety behind them, the hooligans still chased them down and tried to drag them away. Witnesses called the incidents as ‘mass molestation’ and said that it left them scarred.

The Karnataka government has not reacted except for a shocking statement from one of its ministers who, instead of looking to calm the situation, made it worse and even sparked a nation-wide uproar. State Home Minsiter G Parameshwara said, “these kind of things do happen”. In another comment to Times Now, he blamed women for “copying the West” in the way they dress.

The women were so traumatised by the sexual assaults that no one has approached the police with an official complaint, fearing retaliation. The police has made a public call for assaulted women to come and file a complaint so that a case can be made out against the goons.

However, Karnataka Home minister was not the only one who shocked with his comments. Samajwadi party MLA Abu Azmi also blamed women wearing ‘short dresses’ as the reason behind the molestations in Bengaluru. He also said that women should not be going out of their homes after dark.