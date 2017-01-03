Bengaluru molestation row: NCW sends summon to MLA Abu Azmi for sexist comment for women

Lalitha Kumaramangalam, who heads India’s National Commission for Women was quoted as saying, “Few men across parties have made disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is nation heading?” (ANI)

Bengaluru molestation row: Following the storm created by the Home Minister G Parameshwara who shocked the nation with his remark on ‘mass molestation’ of women in Bengaluru, saying “Such incidents happen”, yet another minister of India passed a sexist comments over the issue. On Tuesday Abu Azmi, president of the Maharashtra state branch of the Samajwadi Party, courted controversy as he suggested that the reason behind ‘mass molestation’ of women in Bengaluru were the short dresses they were wearing. Speaking to news agency ANI, Azmi said, “In this modern age, the lesser clothes a woman is wearing, more modern she is considered. If my sister or daughter is roaming around on December 31 with random men who aren’t their husband or brother, I don’t think that’s right.”

On this Lalitha Kumaramangalam, who heads India’s National Commission for Women was quoted as saying, “Few men across parties have made disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is nation heading?” She also added that the commission had sent summons to both of them (Karnataka HM & Abu Azmi) over their statements.

Later admitting that he was expecting to receive flak for the comments Azmi said, “If there’s petrol near fire, it will burn. If there is sugar, ants will come. A lot of people will be angry with me for saying this, but that’s alright because this is the truth.”

On New Year Eve, when everyone was celebrating the occasion, there in Karnataka capital that particular night described the situation as “horror” for women. Hooliganism raised its ugly head in Bengaluru as soon as women dared to have a good time in public and ended up getting mauled. Thousands of people gathered for revelry and around 1500 policemen were deployed at the place of incident, but all such precautions failed as none of them helped the women who became easy targets.