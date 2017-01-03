Bengaluru molestation incident shameful, says Aamir Khan

Bengaluru molestation incident is shameful, says Aamir Khan. (Reuters)

Superstar Aamir Khan has condemned the New Year Eve molestation incident in Bengaluru, terming it as extremely shameful and saddening. New Year revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested despite huge police presence at a large gathering on December 31 at Bengaluru’s downtown region, sparking widespread outrage.

“What happened in Bangalore was very sad. We all are saddened and feel ashamed when something like this happens in our country. Every state government should take a step for this,” Aamir told reporters here. The 51-year-old actor feels it is high time the law and order “becomes strong and works rapidly” to set an example.

“You see in America, if an incident like this happens, within two-three months the guilty person is punished and the case is closed. When this happens, I feel there will be a big change.” Aamir says it is important to punish the culprits so that a strong message is sent across.

“In today’s age, people who misbehave with girls think ‘nothing will happen to us’. When such examples come in front of us, that whoever did this is behind bars within 2-3 months, and continuously if we see this, situation will change. There will be fear among people, which is a very important thing.” The actor was speaking at the launch of “Satyamev Jayate Water Cup” second edition.