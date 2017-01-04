Bengaluru molestation: CCTV footage shows 2 persons molesting, trying to abduct woman; watch video

Days after the mass molestation on the streets of Bengaluru has grabbed the headlines, a shocking video has emerged.

Days after the mass molestation on the streets of Bengaluru has grabbed the headlines, a shocking video has emerged. The video, which is a CCTV footage, shows how two molestors trying to grope and abduct a woman. The woman was seen trying to resist but she was overpowered by the perpetrator. Finally, the molestors threw her on the road and managed to flee. Yesterday, Police claimed to have found “credible” evidence of molestation and have registered an FIR. As the incidents drew widespread outrage with no action from the police, Bengaluru’s new Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood through a series of tweets, said his team was working on the case silently.

“As promised we have found credible evidence repeat credible evidence in a case of wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob,” Sood had said in a tweet. “We have taken action by registering an FIR. Investigation is in progress. Police is working…. though silently,” he had said in another tweet.

Watch this video

People are doing it with absolute audacity because they know they can get away with it: Geeta Menon, Activist #SackSexistNetas pic.twitter.com/O0JmlSa6Fi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 4, 2017

Stating that enquiry is underway by an officer of DCP rank, he has said that they have gone through the feeds from 45 cameras on MG road, and unedited video is available with police. Eyewitness accounts had suggested that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

Police had earlier said that no one had come forward to file a complaint about the incident.

Watch this video

If any lady lodges a complaint of molestation that took place on December 31 night, the police will not waste even a minute in registering a case and launch a probe, Sood had tweeted on January 2, adding even without a complainant if police finds credible evidence of molestation, a case will be registered suo motu without waiting. Sood took over as the City Police Commissioner from N S Megharikh, on January 1.

(With agency inputs)