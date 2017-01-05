Bengaluru molestation breakthrough: After CCTV shocker, cops arrest 4

Four persons were arrested after a case of a woman being groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her home in Bengaluru has emerged with the shocking incident caught on camera. (PTI image)

Four persons were arrested after a case of a woman being groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her home in Bengaluru has emerged with the shocking incident caught on camera, according to Times Now report. The arrests have come amid national outrage over several women being molested in full public view on New Year’s eve in the Karnataka capital. The video footage shows two men accost a woman on a scooter, race past her and take a U-turn, only to park the vehicle, after which one of them jumps off and gropes her before escaping, even as bystanders watch without coming to her help. Now it is learned that bystanders were actually part of a gang of six. They were there to alert the two perpetrators. Four of the group, including the two molesters, have been arrested.

In the video footage caught on the CCTV of a residential building, one of the two men was first seen approaching the woman and forcing himself on her and dragging her to the scooter while the other person is seated on it, before pinning her down. As the victim resists and tries to free herself from the clutches of the culprit, he pushes her down on the road and both escape from the scene, but not before the victim slaps the one who had grabbed her.

A resident with the CCTV footage brought the incident, said to have taken place around 2.30 AM on January 1, to the notice of police. Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood had said an FIR had been filed and the victim had not yet approached the police.

On late December 31 night, several women were molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants on M G Road and Brigade Road, despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the unruly New Year revellers.