Bengaluru mass molestation: Women wearing short clothes are inviting troubles, says Swami Omji

Amid heated uproar over the mass molestation in Bangalore during the New Year eve, recently evicted controversial Bigg Boss participant and self-proclaimed ‘lord’ Swami Omji, claimed that the women wearing short clothes are ‘naturally’ inviting troubles. Defending the Bangalore mass molestation, during a debate in India Today, the Hindu Mahasabha president claimed that he, being a ‘bhakt of Devi’, is not against women, but women must not create situations to force men to attack them.

Criticizing the western culture, Omji stated that the country must not celebrate the western new year as it is not a part of the Indian culture. Claiming a restriction on women to wear clothes of their wish, the self proclaimed ‘Swami’ stated that he, being a hermit, can have a control on his lustful feelings but not all men can.

Bengaluru began its New Year in shame as three cases of molestation have been reported since, inviting the wrath of the locals, politicos and activists alike.

On late night December 31, several women were molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants on M G Road and Brigade Road, despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the unruly New Year revellers.

With the nation still seething from the horrific mass molestation case during New Year celebrations, yet another shocker has emerged the city where a 23-year-old woman was brutally thrashed and allegedly molested in Nagarwara Main Road. The woman, a private firm employee, was molested by an unidentified man, while walking towards a bus stop, at around 6.30am, near Arabic College Bus stop. The woman was brutally thrashed and allegedly even bitten on her tongue while resisting the molester.