Bengaluru mass molestation: Virat Kohli lashes out, says ashamed to be part of society

Virat Kohli said that for men to think that it was an opportunity for them to do something like this and get away with it and then trying to defend the act was absolutely horrible.

Indian Test and soon-to-be ODI captain Virat Kohli hit out at the molesters and politicians alike saying that he was ashamed to be a part of the society that thought such acts of perversion were acceptable. Kohli spoke about the incident through his Twitter handle. In a couple of videos that he posted, Kohli said that men and women are equals and must be treated likewise. He said that such things should not get even the slightest of validation no matter what. Kohli further added that just because girls wore ‘short clothes’, it did not give men the right to commit acts like these and get away with them. Virat said that it was quite disturbing watching what happened to the girls in Bangalore on New Year. He criticised the eyewitnesses and said that to stand by and watch such crimes being committed was an act of cowardice and such people had no right to call themselves men.

Virat Kohli went on to ask these men if the same thing had happened to any member of their family would they have remained silent then. He then said that these things happen because they are allowed to happen by the people who stand quietly and watch because they think it is fine to do so because the women are wearing short clothes. Kohli said that it was the woman’s life and thus was her decision.

This country should be safe & equal for all. Women shouldn’t be treated differently. Let’s stand together & put an end to such pathetic acts pic.twitter.com/bD0vOV2I2P — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Change your thinking and the world will change around you. pic.twitter.com/FinDIYv2aV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Kohli further expressed his disgust at the incident and said that for men to think that it was an opportunity for them to do something like this and get away with it and then trying to defend the act was absolutely horrible. The fact that such things are acceptable is the society was completely disturbing, Kohli added. Kohli was of the opinion that we as a society needed to change our thinking and treat men and women in the same way. He believed that men should treat women with respect and compassion. Kohli concluded by asking the people to put themselves in the same situation, imagine themselves being the family members of the victims.