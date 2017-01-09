Bengaluru mass molestation: There are men who do Kali Pooja and go and eve tease, says Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, one of the panelists while addressing the conclave claimed that the Indian Film Industry is a ‘male-dominated’ industry. (Source: Facebook)

In the first edition of India Today South Conclave, top leading actresses from the Southern film industry came together for a discussion today. From gender discrimination to the portrayal of women in the Southern films to the lives of ordinary women on streets, the actresses came up with their opinions and shared respective outlooks on the fraight situation in India. Shriya Saran, one of the panelists while addressing the conclave claimed that the Indian Film Industry is a ‘male-dominated’ industry. She also added that the female actors are paid less than the male actors. “Film industry is a male dominated industry… men are paid more than women, lets face it,” she said. She spoke in favor female oriented films and said that it is great that such film are doing well.

Saran also strongly kept her point on the issue of how girls and women are being treated. Talking about the recent incident of mass-molestation that took place in Bengaluru, she claimed, “There are men who would do Kali Pooja and eve tease.” She was anguished with the fact that men go to temple, bend down and pray, but later eve tease outside. Saran said the films have no role to play in this case. Keeping the fact aside of women oriented films being showcased, people do go and watch films and when they come outside, still mistreat women. And it keeps happening again and again.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The actress said that there is no strict punishment for such miscreants, even if there is a punishment, the justice is delayed. And that’s where people think it is alright to do so. Blaming the society and mob mentality, Saran said, “Mentally we don’t get it.” Later, emphasizing that a woman is not limited to being someone’s daughter or sister or wife, but a woman is also an individual and need to be treated well. Pulling out another very important aspect of societal brutality she was quoted as saying that nobody helps when women are in distress.

Shriya also spoke about her learning experience in the film industry. Saying that her failures have taught her to be strong and humble and work harder. She said that she finds herself lucky to be a part of cinema.