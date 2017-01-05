Bengaluru mass molestation shame: No retreat, Karnataka Home Minister makes another outrageous statement

Karnataka HM G Parameshwara has shocked again by virtually justifying his statements and instead looked to cleanse the city’s shame of the taint. (ANI)

Bengaluru mass molestation shame: Just days after shocking statement virtually shrugging off the Bengaluru mass molestation incidents that shamed this cosmopolitan city, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara made yet another outrageous statement today. Within hours of the incident, Parameshwara had said that these ‘things happen’ and even justified the policemen standing around without taking immediate action while the hooligans were molesting women at will in full sight of the gathered public. With the Bangalore police standing by, the hooligans got even more emboldened and in fact pushed cops away to grab women hiding behind the personnel. Just a few cops were seen actually looking to protect the women. However, Parameshwara did not condemn the incident nor express full regret. The shocking statement had sparked protests from all quarters and across the nation, but even that did not spur the Karnataka government to order a crackdown against the law-breakers. In fact, not even one complaint was lodged by the abused women – many of them cited fear of reprisals and they also said that they had no faith in the cops ability to protect them from ruffians if they filed cases.

Today, far from retracting, Parameshwara has shocked again by virtually justifying his statements and instead looked to cleanse the city’s shame of the taint. Addressing the media at a hurriedly called briefing, Karnataka Home Minister said, “Bengaluru has always been peaceful for women. Incident’s like the one that happened on New Year must not bring bad name to Bengaluru.”

The extent of justification for his outrageous stance knew no limits as Parameshwara went on to say, “Bengaluru molestation is a conspiracy to defame city.”

He added, “My quote about the New Year’s eve alleged molestation incident has been interpreted out of context.”

However, home minister did indicate some action was being taken to increase women’s safety. He said,

“We will increase CCTV installation, will install 5000 CCTVs. Will also increase number of Dial 100 24/7 helplines from 15 to 100.”

On the National Commission for women taking note of his insensitive comments and sending a stinging missive, home minister said, “NCW has summoned me, will reply to them. Will also reply to the Governor who has asked for a report.”

Bengaluru’s position as a first-class cosmopolitan city had received another jolt on Wednesday when 2 scooter-borne men waylaid a girl and groped her in the middle of the street. The CCTV footage showed the incident in graphic detail and this was telecast across the country adding to Bangalore’s problems and this looks to have forced the government to act – it has arrested 4 people by Thursday.