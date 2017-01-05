Bengaluru mass molestation: Karnataka DGP requests women to join probe, ‘help nab culprits’

Taking note of the situation, the DGP has come forward and requested them to go to him and help in probe into the matter. (ANI)

The DGP of Karnataka Om Prakash requested the victims of Bengaluru mass molestation to contact him and help to nab the culprits that were involved in the shameful incident. The city was shamed on the first day of 2017 as a huge mob molested women amid heavy security arrangement with as many as 1,500 policemen deployed on the spot. The incident captured in camera showed that men gathered in the area in massive numbers were first created a ruckus and then started molesting women. Though male friends and family members of women tried to deal with the molesters but they were outnumbered and thrashed for interfering. Four days after the shameful incident not even one complaint was lodged by the abused women as many of them cited fear of reprisals. Taking note of the situation, the DGP has come forward and requested them to go to him and help to probe the matter.

The incident has sparked anger across the nation not only because of the misogynists’ act but also from the remarks that followed the incident, especially from Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara. The minister, soon after the incident, reacted in a shocking manner and said “such incidents do happen on New Year day and on Christmas. We take a lot of precautions.” His statement wacriticiseded by many. The CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat called it “reprehensible” and that he had “forfeited the right to hold office.” The minister, however on Thursday, justified his statement as he said “My quote about the New Year’s eve alleged molestation incident has been interpreted out of context. I said new year celebration happens every year. Yet impression gained ground that I said molestation happens every year.” He further added that “Bengaluru molestation is a conspiracy to defame city.”

Besides Parmeshwara, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi also shocked from his sexist comment over the incident saying the girls should take precautions in order to save themselves from incidents of molestation and sexual exploitation.

Both the leaders have been sent summon by the National Commission for Women over their remarks.