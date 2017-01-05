Bengaluru mass molestation: Four accused in connection with the incident arrested

According to it, four out of six accused has been arrested in the case. (ANI)

Days after the Bengaluru mass molestation on the eve of the new year, the city police have arrested four people in connection with the incident, the city police have said today. According to it, four out of six accused has been arrested in the case. A person named Ayappa, who is an ITI student is the main accused in the case.

During a press conference, Bengaluru police commissioner said that the accused had been stalking the girl for few days and after the New Year celebrations, they molested her. He also said that the main accused Aiyappa had no friendship with the girl except that they reside close by.

The Karnataka capital was shamed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a huge mob molested women even as policemen who were deployed in the area looked on. Even after proper security arrangements were made at the at Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road, where people gathered to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

People assembled in the area in a huge number. They first created a ruckus and then started molesting women. Male friends and family members tried to fight with the molesters, but they were thrashed for interfering.

Thereafter in a major embarrassment for the state government, Home Minister G. Parameshwara had said that these ‘things happen’ and even justified the policemen standing around without taking immediate action.