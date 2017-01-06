‘Bengaluru mass molestation didn’t happen’: Chief of city Police, Praveen Sood

Pravin Sood further told the reporters that there were police officers on December 31, along with 20 media OB vans present, despite which nobody reported anything on the 1st of January. (Reuters)

Praveen Sood, the new Chief of Police, Bengaluru on Friday spoke about the heinous acts of perversion that occurred on New year’s eve and said that the MG Road mass molestation did not happen. Speaking to NDTV, Sood said that while such an act could have happened in a large city of 10 million, there was no evidence to prove it. The new police chief further strongly objected to the use of the phrase mass molestation and said that using it would be a “great disservice”. The city of Bengaluru has been under severe criticism along with its police officers and its leaders for not acting or even speaking in accordance with the severity of the crime that had been committed on the night of New Year.

Pravin Sood further told the reporters that there were quite a few police officers on December 31, along with 20 media OB vans on the MG road, despite which nobody reported anything on the 1st of January. He was of the opinion that this was in contrast to a time when anything wrong that happens, goes viral on social media. Sood further spoke about his support for the victims and reminded about his statement when the incident went into the light, He reminded that he had asked the victims to come to the police if anything had happened and they would take the required action.

Sood added that the media footage of the event changes the whole context as it shows only 30 seconds and not what had happened immediately before. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had casually said that in events like the such this happen, which had raised a massive outrage in the country. The minister had later said that he had been quoted out of context. Other leaders such as SP’s Abu Azmi had taken pot shots at the victims of the incident and had said that such things happen when women wear western clothes and go out at night without male members of their families.