Bengaluru is the most dynamic city in the world, beats Silicon Valley, Shanghai: World Economic Forum

Bengaluru, tops the list of Most Dynamic Cities in the World.

To survive in todays competitive’s economic landscape it is very important to change, not just the people the cities also need to keep innovating themselves along with the changing circumstances in order to adjust with the present scenario. Bengaluru has moved to the top slot in the list of some of the world’s fastest-changing cities along with other 6 Indian cities that have also been featured in the top 30. This is the first time when an Indian city has been chosen as the most dynamic city and has also left behind the SiliconValley (USA) and Shanghai (China) that are usually considered the fastest. Not just Bengaluru, Hyderabad has also been listed in the top 10.

The announcement was made by WEF through twitter-

The rankings have been released by real estate consultancy firm James Lang Laselle (JLL) at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Before releasing the list the firm rightly said, “They are not what you’d expect”. Parameters such as technology and R&D, population, connectivity,education, real estate investment, output and corporate activities have been taken as the basis of the formulation of the list.

The release of the list has brought a pleasant surprise for the government of Karnataka who has been battling for brand Bengaluru for a long time now. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Pune are the other Indian cities that have made to the top 30 of the list along with New York, San Francisco, Melbourne, Los Angeles and Stockholm. The position of Delhi (No. 23) and Beijing (No.15) has been hindered in the list because of their poor environment since liveability was also considered a major basis for the list