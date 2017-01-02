Bengaluru Horror: Women were crying, it was mass-molestation, says eye-witnesses

Bengaluru was shamed on the first day of 2017 as a huge mob molested women with impunity even as 1500 policemen deployed in the area looked on as the horror scenes unfolded. (Representational Image: PTI)

In a horrific narration, an eye-witness who was present at Bengaluru’s famous MG Road on New Year’s Eve, has described the situation as mass-molestation. A young woman, who was present at the moment, told NDTV that situation was almost equivalent to a stampede and she even said “girls crying and shouting for help.” The lady said that while one of the woman fainted, while other was crying took off her shoes to fend off attackers.

In a shocking incident, a huge mob, reportedly consisting of more than a hundred people, molested women with impunity even as 1500 policemen deployed in the area looked on as the horror scenes unfolded. The incident happened despite elaborated security arrangements made at the at Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road, where people gathered to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Men gathered in the area in massive numbers and they first created a ruckus and then started molesting women. Male friends and family members tried to deal with the molesters, but they were outnumbered and were in fact thrashed for interfering.

According to Bengaluru Mirror, thousands of people gathered for revelry and around 1500 policemen were deployed at the place of incident. Though police had initially claimed to take all precautions, it seemed they underestimated the nature of the mob. Hooliganism shows up in Bengaluru time and again and this happens especially when women dare to have a good time in public, often end up getting mauled.