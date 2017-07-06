Bengaluru Hindi language row: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members deface signboard in tech city

KRV has carried their anti-Hindi campaign forward and now they have defaced the signboard of a restaurant written in Hindi. (PTI)

Bengaluru Hindi language row: Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) have carried their anti-Hindi campaign forward and now they have defaced the signboard of a restaurant which was written in Hindi – the restaurant is located close to the Eco Tech Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The organisation had also plastered over the Hindi signboard of the Chickpete metro station in the city earlier this month after protesting the usage of Hindi in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike wants the removal of Hindi signboards from BMRCL metro trains and from all Bengaluru metro stations. The KRV claims that Hindi is not being used in metro trains running in Maharashtra and Kerala. Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who hails from the state, said that priority should be given to the Kannada language in the state. The minister added that Kannada should be followed by Hindi and then English for the benefit of those who do not speak the language, according to an Indian Express report.

Last month, the final 12 kilometer stretch of the 42-km long first phase of the Bengaluru Metro project was opened and the metro system became the first city in the south and only the second city in the country to have a fully functional Metro system. The first phase of the Bengaluru Metro system comprises of a 24-km long North-South line and an 18-km long East-West line. The first phase of the city’s metro project cost Rs 13,845 crore, according to the Indian Express.

The Karnataka government is planning a 72-km long second phase of the Bengaluru Metro, the second phase is scheduled to be completed by 2020 and is expected to cater to 15 lakh passengers on a daily basis, as per the Indian Express.