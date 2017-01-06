Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to hydraulic failure

Bengaluru-Delhi Spice Jet flight 136 made an emergency landing due to hydraulic failure at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi earlier today. (Source: AP)

Bengaluru-Delhi Spice Jet flight 136 made an emergency landing due to hydraulic failure at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi earlier today. As per airport officials, the 2 hour 50 minutes flight, landed under emergency conditions. The crew carried out an emergency procedure soon after landing safely at the airport this morning. All passengers and crew members are safe.

“SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a SpiceJet statement said.

