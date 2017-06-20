  3. Bengaluru cop stops President Pranab Mukherjee convoy; surprisingly, gets rewarded for it!

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2017 1:46 PM
bengaluru cop stops pranab mukherjee convoy, bengaluru police officer, president convoy stopped, Bengaluru cop, President Mukherjees convoy, Nijalingappa, Ambulance, ML Nijalingappa, ML Nijalingappa awarded, india news, latest news ML Nijalingappa was awarded by Bengaluru police. (Source: DCP Traffic East Twitter)

In a rarest of rare events, a Bengaluru-based sub-inspector was awarded after he stopped President Pranab Mukherjee convoy on Sunday, reported the New Indian Express. Before you jump to any conclusions, let us clarify that sub-inspector ML Nijalingappa, who was deployed at the Trinity Circle in Bengaluru on Saturday, did so to allow an ambulance to move on a priority basis ahead of President Pranab Mukherjee’s convoy. This act was so appreciated by the Bengaluru police that they decided to reward him for letting the ambulance move on. Not just praise from peers and superiors, many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging website to laud the traffic police officer.

Deployed at the Trinity Circle, Nijalingappa’s job was to ensure the swift movement of traffic on that road but when he had to choose between an ambulance and President’s convoy, the police officer decided to take a call for humanity. He allowed the ambulance to pass without thinking about the consequences. The President and city police department also appreciated the move and on Sunday rewarded traffic police sub-inspector M L Nijalingappa for deftly allowing an ambulance on a priority basis. President Pranab Mukherjee was in the city for the inauguration of Metro’s Green Line.

 

After the incident, the sub-inspector said he took the decision since it was an emergency case. “As it was an emergency case, I allowed the ambulance to pass the junction immediately after passing the message to senior officials. As there was enough space and time to let the ambulance pass, I decided to allow it before the convoy passed the area,” Nijalingappa told the New Indian Express.

Later in the day, Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the Namma Metro in Bengaluru and dedicated it to the nation. The Metro service was originally scheduled to be completed by March 2015 but the slow progress in tunnelling work on 8-km underground stretch led to delay in completion. The first phase metro rail project that fulfils the dream of lakhs of Bengalureans has reached the completion after missing several deadlines.

  1. J
    Jayasankar Prasad
    Jun 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm
    Ambulances have to be given priority over Government cavalcade to move on unhindered.The cop did exactly that.Congrats for doing his duty beautifully :)
    1. D
      Dr.K M
      Jun 20, 2017 at 2:10 pm
      some good news from media regarding police duty, fed-up seeing always media covering police wrong doings and their role role in so many antisocial activities. I wish our country Police going to maintain the standards in their duty and activities forgetting the personnel gains . Nation and duty come first....Congrats Nijalingappa SI Bangalure for his right decision in allowing Ambulance first. Here there is also another interesting aspect , our beloved President taken this police officer action in a national spirit, that is very great. Hope to see same kind of responsibility from our al other political bosses of our great India.
      1. V
        Vishwanath Singh
        Jun 20, 2017 at 2:01 pm
        Good work done.
