WATCH: Cars disappear under 10-foot high froth blown onto streets from Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake

Cars virtually disappeared into plumes of foam on a road adjacent to the Bellandur Lake. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru has been a major concern for its citizens for quite a while now. Spitting froth in copious quantities, Bellandur Lake has created a major problem for the city residents who have to put up continuously with the foul smell, filth and pollution. “This foam problem has been there for a very long time. Due to heavy rain for past two days, the water level has increased and now the foam has overloaded the whole bridge. Because of this, it is difficult for commuters to drive on the road. The residents are also trying hard to solve this matter,” a local resident Jitesh told ANI.

However, things have gone from bad to worse as a video posted by ANI on its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening showed cars virtually disappear into plumes of foam on a road adjacent to the Bellandur Lake, where sewage and industrial discharge is believed to have created a concoction of chemicals that often create froth. In the past, this froth has also resulted in a fire causing alarm for residents and environmentalists. The commuters had a tough time driving on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning due to this blinding froth.

Here is the video:

#WATCH: Vehicles stuck in toxic foam spilled by Bellandur Lake, at Yemalur bridge #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2AKaRSHfVU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2017

Locals also believe that this toxic foam would cause an epidemic in the area. The reason behind it is that Bellandur which is the largest of 262 lakes in Bengaluru, which is highly polluted and it has spilled toxic foam across streets many times in the recent past. The record overnight rain in the state on August 15, once again led to the problem.

The sorry state of the lake forced the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take up the matter suo motto. Earlier this year in April, the NGT had directed immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake after a mound of garbage was set on fire in February this year leading to massive pollution in the area.