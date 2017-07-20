Bengaluru based musician strums guitar during brain surgery; know about this miracle

Even as doctors burnt parts of his brain that had abnormal tremors in his muscles, the patient played guitar to help them locate the affected areas accurately. (Image: Representational/ Reuters)

In a rare incident, a 32-year-old Bengaluru man strummed his guitar during complex brain surgery to cure a neurological disorder. According to a report by Times of India, the operation process went as long as seven hours at the city hospital last week after being diagnosed with dystonia, a condition that cramped three fingers on his left hand. As per reports, the techie-turned-musician witnessed the first cramps approx an year and half ago while playing guitar. His dystonia occurs due to aberrant and unwilled movement in the muscles because of rigorous use.

The report stated that even as doctors burnt parts of his brain that had abnormal tremors in his muscles, the patient played guitar to help them locate the affected areas accurately. Speaking to Times of India, Dr Sanjiv C C, a senior neurologist from the University of British Columbia, said, “This problem occurred when he tried to play the instrument and real-time feedback was important for us to ascertain the exact location of the target to be repaired.”

The surgery was reportedly successful and the patient feels improvement in his muscle movements. In his statement he said that he felt improvement in his fingers during the operation and by the end of the surgery his fingers were absolutely cured and now he can move it freely like before.

In a similar operation that was conducted in Shenzhen in Southern China in January, 2017, a Chinese musician strummed his guitar during brain surgery so that doctors could assess the maneuvering skills in his fingers as they operated on him. According to a Telegraph report, the Chinese musician was suffering from a neurological condition developed in the 90s which left him unable to play the guitar. The report also stated that the patient had to stay conscious during the surgery so that doctors could place medical electrodes in parts of his brain that control the muscles in his fingers.