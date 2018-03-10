Bengali actress Moumita Saha commits suicide in Kolkata flat

A suicide note was also recovered from the flat.

A young Bengali television actress, Moumita Saha was today found hanging in her flat in Kolkata’s Reagent Park area. The police had to break open the door after getting a call from Moumita Saha’s neighbours. The 23-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room of the rented accommodation, where she was living for the last couple of months alone. A suicide note was also recovered from the flat.

“The house owner informed us today after the door of the flat was not opened since last afternoon,” the police said. The probe has already been initiated. “We have gone through her social networking site where her last post appeared to be written out of depression. We are going through her mobile call list,” they added.

Last year in July, Assamese actress Bidisha Bezbaruah, who had also acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in Gurgaon. Her husband, Nisheet was also taken into custody after her father lodged a complaint against him.

She was a native of Assam and had hosted a number of shows as well. According to police, she was found hanging from a fan of her rented apartment. The father of the actress had informed the police that Bidisha was not taking his calls.Her father smelt something foul after is daughter did not pick his phone calls and approached the police.

After the police reached the spot, the main gate and the door were closed from inside. The police broke open the door and she was found hanging.