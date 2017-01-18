Bengal Land Protests: Everything thing you should know

Angry mob torched 10 police vehicles at Bhangar. (Source: IE image)

The Bengal land protests took an ugly turn on Tuesday when locals torched about 10 police vehicles in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. A man also lost his life in the incident but the local police hinted at the involvement of Maoists and ‘outsiders’ in the incident. The man who lost his life was identified as Mafizul Ali Khan (26), a resident of Bhangar.

The cause of death was believed to be excessive bleeding. While talking to ANI, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh balmed Mamta Banerjee-led Trinmool Congress for the unrest in the state. He said that since the Trinamool Congress government came to power, the violence and terrorist activities in the state have increased.Things are getting out of control in Bengal and the government needs to act soon to get them under control.

However, a lot of people still don’t know the exact reasons behind the violent activities that are taking place in the state.

The dispute started in 2013 when about 13 acres of land was acquired to construct a Power Grid substation to trasmit power between West Bengal and a part of Bihar. The land belonged to poor farmers of the state who accused the government for not paying the correct value of the land.

As a result, they opposed the decisions and started a protest demanding the correct value for the land.

Bhangar has been the centre of protest activities and has been boiling since October 2016. As the situation was getting out of hand, work at the project site was suspended two weeks ago. Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also ensured that things do not calm down, the plant will be relocated.

Despite that protests intensified in last two days. TMC sent two of its senior leaders Abdur Rezzak Mollah and Mukul Roy to assess the situation but were not allowed to enter the affected area.

In the counter-activity, police detained Kaul Sheikh, one of the leaders of the protest. According to the reports by indianexpress.com, angry mob attacked police officers after this and threw stones at them. This forced police to do lathi-charge and tear gassing.

Meanwhile, rapid action force has been deployed at Bhangar with an aim to take situation under control.