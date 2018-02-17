Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi praises ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ over Mamata govt’s Kanyashree scheme; TMC hits back

Tripathi said that while the Central Government’s scheme assists a girl child from her basic education to establishing herself in the society, the state’s initiative does not offer ample scope for the assistance of the girl child.

Drawing a comparison between Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana’ and the state’s acclaimed ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday drew a comparison saying that the former scheme helps the overall development of a girl child and the amenities available are at large whereas the latter offers ”limited assistance. Tripathi said that while the Central Government’s scheme assists a girl child from her basic education to establishing herself in the society, the state’s initiative does not offer ample scope for the assistance of the girl child. He told reporters that Kanyashree is a limited financial help while Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana is educating girl child from the very beginning in helping her to establish in the society. It helps a girl child in a way that she can contribute to the betterment and development of the country. Keshari Nath Tripathi’s remark comes at a time when his ties with Trinamool Congress seem to have been stained after the party accused him of flouting the Constitution.

Trinamool lashed out at the Governor saying he is trying to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that since he holds a constitutional post such remarks from him is unexpected. Instead of criticising he should be appreciating the state’s effort of introducing such a project, he added.

Last year in June, West Bengal government’s ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’ had received accolades from the United Nations, bagging the UN Public Service winner award. The scheme, a targeted conditional cash transfer one, aims at retaining girls in schools and other educational institutions. The scheme also works towards the skill development of the girl child and prevents child marriage. Reports suggest that over 4 million adolescent girls have already enrolled in the scheme.