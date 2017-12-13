Bengal government treats all communities equally, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee today said her government does not differentiate people on caste or religious lines and those pursuing politics of hatred should not call themselves patriots. (Express Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said her government does not differentiate people on caste or religious lines and those pursuing politics of hatred should not call themselves patriots. Unlike Gujarat, minority communities do not face any discrimination here, Banerjee said in a veiled attack on the BJP government in the western state. “We don’t differentiate between Dalits, minorities or other communities. There are certain leaders from New Delhi, who are only busy spreading canards against us. I want to know what happens to a Dalit when he attends a programme in Gujarat. He is beaten to death,” she said at a public meeting. Such incidents never occur in Bengal, she asserted. Banerjee credited her government for bringing peace and stability to Junglemahal – comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia districts – once synonymous with Maoist violence. The state government has doled out Rs 25,000 each to 2,500 clubs in Junglemahal for the promotion of sports-related activities, she said.

The CM also inaugurated 11 development projects in the district and laid the foundation stones for 11 more. The Trinamool Congress chief, who is a bitter critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre, stressed on the need to exist peacefully, irrespective of caste and creed. “Our biggest identity is that we are human beings. We have to love and respect everybody irrespective of religion, caste and creed. I have to look after minority communities, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes too. I cannot leave them behind. Those who love the nation don’t pursue politics of hatred,” Banerjee said.

Referring to the recent incident in Rajasthan, where a Malda labourer was hacked and burned to death, she said her government doesn’t believe in hurting someone because of his religion and caste. “A labourer from Bengal was burned to death in Rajasthan. Why will you kill someone? Why will you burn someone to death?” she asked. Banerjee also cautioned people against communal polarisation in the area. “If you see anybody distributing money and asking someone to convert into a particular religion, please inform the police,” she said.