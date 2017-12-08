Benami property crackdown: In Lalu Yadav, IRCTC case, ED seizes 3 acres of land belonging to family

The estimated market value of the plot is Rs 45 crore, said ED. (Image Source: PTI)

In the latest development in the IRCTC case, the Directorate of Enforcement has found out that as much as 3 acres of land which belonged to former Railway minister and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav and his family members are indeed connected to the IRCTC case. Agency sources said the land is allegedly in the name of the family members of Lalu Yadav and a mall was supposed to be constructed there. The estimated market value of the plot is Rs 45 crore, said ED. The property has been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions. The central probe agency had last week questioned Lalu Yadav’s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in this case in Patna.

The case dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway minister in the then UPA government. During that time, Lalu Yadav transferred the maintenance of two hotels which were run by IRCTC in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel. The owners alleged that the two hotels were given in exchange for a plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company called Delight Marketing Company. After the tender was awarded, there was a change in the ownership of Delight Marketing as well. It is alleged that the change happened from Sarla Gupta to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav between 2010 and 2014.

ED has found the connection between the three-acre land and Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, thus proving the allegations correct, reports ANI.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi On November 18 accused the RJD chief and his family members of having transacted through a cooperative bank headed by a former party MLC to invest in benami properties and sought a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into it.

CBI on October 6 questioned Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Lalu Yadav, in connection with alleged corruption in the award of a contract to maintain two IRCTC hotels in 2006. The 27-year old former deputy chief minister of Bihar skipped the three prior notices for questioning in the case before appearing today before the investigation team. They said Tejashwi arrived at the agency headquarters at the scheduled time of 11 am.